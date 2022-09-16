SCO Summit LIVE: Will Ukraine War Figure in Modi's Talk With Putin? All Eyes on PM's Schedule Amid Buzz; No 'Confirmation' on Talks With Xi

SCO Summit LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years. Read More
This was Chinese Premier Xi Jinping’s first trip abroad since the early days of Covid, while President Vladimir Putin got a chance to show Russia has not been fully isolated despite western efforts. READ MORE
Chinese President Xi Jinping will have his first face-to-face discussion with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi on Friday, state media reported.
“On the morning of September 16, President Xi Jinping will meet with Iranian President Raisi in Samarkand," Chinese broadcaster CCTV said, announcing the meeting on the sidelines of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Uzbekistan.
With the SCO summit set to discuss various regional security challenges including terrorism, India on Thursday said there is a “deeply held" understanding in the grouping about the nature of menace and the source of the problem, in an oblique reference to Pakistan. At a media briefing, Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) has been focused on practical cooperation to deal with terrorism. His response came when asked how SCO envisages to carry forward its counter-terror cooperation when Pakistan actively harbours anti-India terror groups and China blocking efforts at the UN Security Council to designate terrorists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday left for the Uzbek city of Samarkand to attend the annual summit of the SCO which is set to discuss a range of key challenges facing the region including threat of terrorism and extremism. “You know, there are multiple ways to look at how different countries assess and look at the challenge of terrorism in the region. You mentioned about Pakistan and it’s linked with the challenge of terrorism in the region," Kwatra said.
In what is seen as the first sign of China’s exasperation over Russia’s Ukraine war, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday raised “questions and concerns" over the conflict in his meeting here with Russian President Vladimir Putin who thanked Beijing for its “balanced position" on the crisis. This is perhaps for the first time in over six months of Russia’s Ukraine war, China, which remained a steadfast ally of Moscow and declined to condemn the invasion, aired its concerns over Putin’s move. “We highly value the balanced position of our Chinese friends when it comes to the Ukraine crisis," Putin said in his opening remarks at the meeting. “We understand your questions and concerns about this. During today’s meeting, we will of course explain our position, he was quoted as saying by the Hong Kong based South China Morning Post. According to Chinese state media, Xi said China is ready to work with Russia in “extending strong support to each other on issues concerning their respective core interests," and to deepen cooperation in “trade, agriculture and interconnectivity." Xi also said the two countries should make greater efforts to take responsibility in a “chaotic, interweaving world." Putin said the Russian-Chinese international cooperation can be considered a paragon. The foreign policy tandem of Moscow and Beijing plays a key role in ensuring global and regional stability," he was quoted as saying by Russia’s state-owned Tass news agency.
09:20 AM: SCO summit
10:00 AM: Restricted meeting of SCO leaders
11:40 AM: Extended meeting of leaders
3:40 PM: Bilateral talks with Russia
4:20 PM: Bilateral talks with Uzbekistan
5:00 PM: Bilateral talks with Iran
With President Vladimir Putin looking to create an “alternative power bloc to the west", it will be interesting to note how PM Narendra Modi positions India while keeping in mind growing ties between China and Russia. READ MORE
“Landed in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit," Modi tweeted. At the airport, he was welcomed by Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, ministers, Governor of Samarkand region and senior officials. Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev among other leaders.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on Thursday to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, which is set to deliberate on regional security challenges, boosting trade and energy supplies among other issues. The SCO is holding its first in-person summit in Samarkand in Uzbekistan after two years. The summit will also see the participation of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“Landed in Samarkand to take part in the SCO Summit,” Modi tweeted. At the airport, he was welcomed by Uzbek counterpart Abdulla Aripov, ministers, Governor of Samarkand region and senior officials. Modi is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, including with Putin, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev among other leaders.
“At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organisation,” Modi said in a pre-departure statement.
“Under the Uzbek chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,” he said. Modi said he was also looking forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev. “I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as Guest of Honour in 2019. In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other leaders attending the summit,” Modi said.
There is no confirmation over his possible bilateral with Xi. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is also attending the summit. “We will keep you fully apprised when the PM’s schedule of bilateral meetings unfolds,” Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday when asked if Modi and Xi will have a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the summit. Kwatra also said the Prime Minister’s participation in the summit was a reflection of the importance that India attaches to the SCO and its goals. The summit of the eight-nation influential grouping is taking place amid the growing geo-political turmoil largely triggered by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and China’s aggressive military posturing in the Taiwan Strait. According to reports in Russian and Iranian media, Modi will hold separate bilateral meetings with Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
The SCO summit in Samarkand will have two sessions — one restricted session which is only meant for the SCO member states and then there will be an extended session that is likely to see the participation of the observers and the special invitees of the chair country. Launched in Shanghai in June 2001, the SCO has eight full members, including its six founding members, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan joined as full members in 2017.
Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here