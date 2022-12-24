Scrap Disposal Worth Rs 370.83 Crore, Over 37 Lakh Files Weeded Out Under Special Swachhta Drive

Under a special cleanliness drive, the central government has earned Rs 370.83 crore by disposing of scrap and freed 89.85 lakh square feet space while weeding out over 37 lakh files, showed the Swachhta Assessment Report 2022.

According to the report analysed by News18, more than 57 percent revenue earned from scrap disposal was from the department of military affairs at Rs 212 crore. Clubbed with the ministry of coal (Rs 48.5 crore) and ministry of railways (Rs 33.05 crore), the three were responsible for about 80 percent of the revenue generated under the Swachhta Special Campaign 2.0.

Further, adding the revenue generated from the ministry of shipping (Rs 15.3 crore) and department of defence production (Rs 13 crore), these five ministries/departments accounted for about 87 percent revenue generated under the campaign.

The report, released by the department of administrative reforms and public grievances on Friday, showed that the revenue generated this year was about six times more than that of the ‘Special Campaign 1.0’ last year.

The report further showed that a total space of 89.85 lakh sq ft was freed. The highest – 34 percent (30.23 lakh sq ft) – was from the ministry of coal. Other top ministries were: ministry of heavy industry (20.32 lakh sq ft); department of scientific and industrial research (11.36 lakh sq ft); department of financial services (6.23 lakh sq ft); and department of defence production (1.968 lakh sq ft).

In addition, under this year’s campaign, a total of 37,27,101 files were weeded out, the report showed. The drive, which began on October 2, was undertaken for ‘swachhta’ or cleanliness in government offices and disposal of pending matters on the lines of a special campaign held in 2021. The ‘Special Campaign 2.0’, held in two phases, covered all ministries and departments of the government and their attached or subordinate offices.

This time, 1,01,582 offices were covered in the campaign, which was over 17 times more than 2021. Last year, only 5,968 offices were covered under the campaign, the report showed. A total of 24,000 post offices, more than 10,700 railway stations and 2,363 GST offices were covered this year.

