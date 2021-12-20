Scuffle Between Maha-Kannada Bodies Triggers Tensions at Border City of Belgaum

The border city of Belagavi or Belgaum has been tense for almost a week. The prosperous trading and cantonment city on Karnataka – Maharashtra border has been a bone of contention between two states, since their reorganisations in 1956. Both have fought many pitched battles over the city and the matter is now before the Supreme Court. Even though Justice MC Mahajan commission ruled 50 years ago that Belgaum is an integral part of Karnataka, Maharashtra is still contesting it.

The latest trouble started a week ago, after a pro-Kannada organization blackened the face of a pro-Maharashtra organization Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi (MES) leader. The MES had organized a protest demanding the inclusion of Belgaum into Maharashtra.

The police swiftly arrested over two dozen pro-Kannada activists on attempt to murder charges and sent them to jail triggering widespread condemnation by people across Karnataka.

A day later, some Marathi organisations burnt the Kannada flag in the neighboring Kolhapur city of Maharashtra. It was also condemned by all Kannada organisations including the Karnataka government.

After a day, some Kannada activists tried to vandalize a statue of Shivaji in Bengaluru. In retaliation, MES vandalized a statue of Sangolli Rayanna, one of India’s first freedom fighters and a martyr in Belgaum. Sangolli Rayanna is a cultural icon of Karnataka and revered by the people. That incident provoked Kannada organizations to demand a ban on MES and action against those who have burnt Kannada flag in Maharashtra.

Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai tried to pacify Kannada activists assuring quick action against MES. But, Kannada organisations feel that his response is halfhearted and he is not sincere. Bommai and other political leaders in Karnataka have also condemned the vandalisation of Shivaji statue, appealing for calm.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has strongly condemned the vandalisation of Shivaji statue in Bengaluru demanding the intervention of the Centre. Thackeray’s unwillingness to condemn the vandalisation of Sangolli Rayanna statue by the MES has angered Kannada activists. They feel that Thackeray has hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas by not honouring Rayanna, who was hanged by the British almost 200 years ago.

Speaking to media, TA Narayana Gowda, president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (Ka Ra Ve) severely criticized the mild response by the government. “Instead of taking action against MES goons, the Bommai government is harassing Kannada activists and sending them to jail. He is trying to please the pro-Maharashtra people for political gains. We will continue our fight against them".

Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy has also questioned BJP’s sincerity alleging it is in hand in glove with the MES. Former CM BS Yediyurappa has rubbished HDK’s charges as ‘stupid’. He has demanded Bommai to take stern action against MES activists who have gone on a rampage in Belgaum.

These developments led to sporadic incidents of stone pelting on Karnataka government run buses in Maharashtra triggering tensions in Karnataka. Speaking to News18, Bommai said that he has ordered Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood to get in touch with his Maharashtra counterpart and ensure safety of Kannadiga owned properties there.

Amidst appeals for calm and an assurance of strict action against MES by Karnataka government, pro-Kannada organizations have threatened to continue their protest against MES and the BJP government in the State for failing to take action. They are demanding a ban on MES and arrest of all their leaders, whom they hold responsible for the current tensions.

Earlier, the MES used to win a few seats in the Karnataka Assembly. Off late it has become a rudderless organization unable secure even one seat. Some see recent incidents as MES’ desperate attempts to stay politically relevant.

After the defeat of Tipu Sultan at the hands of British in 1799, four districts of Mysore State including Belgaum were ceded to the Marathas and later they became a part of Bombay Province, directly administered by the British till 1947. In 1956, Belgaum became a part of Karnataka.

