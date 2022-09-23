​‘Sea’ Terror Link Here: Wireless Communication Devices Found from SDPI Man’s House | Exclusive

Wireless communication devices have been recovered from the house of Barakabdullah, among the Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders arrested in the national crackdown on Thursday.

Barakabdullah, Ramnad West District President and State President, Fisherman Wing, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), was arrested from his house in Valinokkam in Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu.

The arrest was part of the operation managed successfully by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and different state police forces, in which 105 people, including all top PFI leaders, were arrested following raids at 100 locations across 13 states.

Two wireless sets — Lowrance LHR-80 Floating Handheld VHF with GPS – were recovered from his house, said sources. The receiver has a distress call button and illuminated function keys for nighttime use. It helps in communication and navigation.

Intelligence sources say the wireless devices are used to navigate sea routes and the arrested accused may possibly be using it for sea terror activities and money exchange.

“This is a major recovery and reading it, we will get to know his possible links with other international agencies," said the source.

SDPI-PFI LINK

The PFI is a fundamentalist Islamist organisation founded in 2006 with the merger of few regional Islamist groups namely National Development Front (NDF), Manitha Neethi Pasarai and Karnataka Forum for Dignity (KFD).

Most prominent office-bearers of the PFI have been previously associated with the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI). The PFI trained the cadre to respond violently to anti-Muslim organisations and individuals.

The PFI was behind the chopping of a professor’s hand in Kerala for hurting Islamic sentiments. It was also observed that some PFI-linked individuals joined the Islamic State conflict theatre in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, while some others were arrested in different IS-related cases in India.

The PFI tried to mask its instigations with its frontal organisation, Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and its participation in democratic process.

