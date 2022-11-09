Searches Underway at Telangana Minister’s House in Illegal Mining Case

Searches are underway at a property linked to Telangana Civil Supplies and BC Welfare Minister Gangula Kamalakar in connection with illegal mining case.

Kamalakar and his brother Gangula Enkanna’s house in Karimnagar was raided by teams of Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax.

Kamalakar is currently in Dubai with his family, NDTV reported.

This came after complaints lodged by Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay and BJP leader Shekar Rao Perala with the Central government, alleging that several granite companies were avoiding payment of tax and were mining beyond their assigned area. Gangula Kamalakar is the owner of one of the companies.

Complaints were lodged with central agencies including CBI and Union Environment Ministry.

Shekar Rao Perala, in his complaint to the CBI, said several private companies exported the mineral by unlawfully colluded with the officials of South Central Railways and Port Officials at Kakinada Deep sea Port and Krishnapatnam Port in Andhra Pradesh.

“…The total amount evaded was Rs. 749,66,76,882/-. This shows the magnitude of the fraud and unlawful loss committed by the Mining/Transport Companies,

Even though it was established, there was no criminal action is initiated against the Officials of Railway and Port Department Officials under Government of India. It is submitted that before and after the Appraisal Report also illegal transportation and export of mineral has taken place with the collusion of the Railway and Port Department Officials," the complaint read.

