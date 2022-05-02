Seatbelts Tore, Cabin Baggage Fell, 40 Injured: SpiceJet Passengers Recall Narrow Escape as Flight Hits Major Turbulence | WATCH

Around 40 passengers on SpiceJet’s Mumbai-Durgapur flight were injured on Sunday when it faced severe turbulence during while landing at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal in West Burdwan district of Bengal.

The incident happened when the plane was about to land at the Andal airport in West Burdwan district of West Bengal on Sunday evening. The plane got into the midst of an approaching storm, locally known as kalbaisakhi.

As the plane faced the turbulence, it began to hobble, while the cabin baggage fell on passengers. Andal Airport sources said that the injured passengers were immediately rushed to a local hospital.

One passenger, who sustained head injury during the landing, said that despite being strapped in seatbelts, their seat belts tore on the impact and they were jostled very hard in their seats.

“The flight was about to land at Durgapur airport when the aircraft began to hobble as the flight experienced massive turbulence following extreme bad weather. Few passengers were severely injured during this major mid-air turbulence," Akbar Ansari, an injured passenger said.

Though there has been no confirmation whether the Air Traffic Controller or the pilot flying the aircraft were informed of the approaching storm, but the unwary passengers had the scare of their lives.

The pilot of the aircraft, however, managed the situation and somehow landed at the airport. But, several passengers were injured.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On May 1, SpiceJet Boeing B737 aircraft operating flight SG-945 from Mumbai to Durgapur encountered severe turbulence during descent which unfortunately resulted in injuries to a few passengers."

According to the spokesperson, 11 passengers on the flight were hospitalised, out of which 8 of them have been discharged so far. Seat belt sign was on when aircraft encountered turbulence, they added.

Immediate medical assistance was provided upon the aircraft’s arrival in Durgapur, the spokesperson said. “SpiceJet expresses its regret at this unfortunate incident and is providing all possible medical help to the injured," the spokesperson added.

Sources said the aircraft took from Mumbai at around 5 pm and was supposed to land at Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport at Andal at around 7.30 pm.

