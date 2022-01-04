Home » News » India » SEC Recommends Bharat Biotech to Conduct Late-stage Trials, Submit Booster Protocol

Bharat Biotech has also been asked to add a Covishield arm in the booster trails by the expert panel. REUTERS/Stringer
Runjhun Sharma| CNN-News18
Updated: January 04, 2022, 22:20 IST

The Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of India’s drug authority has recommended Bharat Biotech to conduct late-stage trials for its intranasal vaccine BBV154.

After discussions and deliberations for almost five hours on Tuesday, the expert panel has asked Bharat Biotech to add a Covishield arm in the booster trails and submit a protocol for the same. Bharat Biotech will submit a revised application tomorrow as per government sources.

Bharat Biotech aims to conduct clinical trials on 5,000 healthy subjects: half or 2,500 individuals who have received Covishield and another 2,500 who have been administered Covaxin. The interval between the second and the intranasal booster dose is expected to be six months.

This is a needle-free, non-invasive and easy to administer vaccine, which is expected to be suitable for both children and adults.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his December 25 address to the nation had assured that soon the country will develop a nasal vaccine.

Runjhun Sharma Runjhun Sharma, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, covers health, minority affairs and pharma. Her reporting on minority oppression, gender and caste-based violence earned her the prestigious UNFPA Laadli Award for gender sensitivity in 2015 and 2020. She has also won a Special Mention Red Ink Award in politics in 2019. Her special news stories include Covid-19 pandemic, 2020 Delhi riots and Pulwama terror attack. Follow her @Runjhunsharmas

first published: January 04, 2022, 21:45 IST