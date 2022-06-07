Secunderabad Railway Station Becomes Hub to Download Porn Videos as People Misuse Free Wi-Fi Service

The most technological advancement offered by the Indian Railways for the convenience of its passengers has been facing a grave misuse. The railway authorities have introduced free Wi-Fi service at thousands of railway stations to provide information to the passengers regarding the details of train running status, the arrival of a particular train on a specified platform, and online ticket booking in view of reducing the heavy rush of passengers at the railway stations.

Now the facility has become a big problem for the railway authorities where some of the passengers have been misusing the free Wi-Fi service. According to a reliable source from RailTel, which maintains Railwire, the service provider which facilitates the free Wi-Fi service to the passengers at railway stations across the country, has informed that 35 per cent of downloads from the Railwire are said to be videos of porn content in nature. The same has been going on in the railway stations such as Nampally railway station in Telangana and Tirupati railway station in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisement

Before the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, the passengers preferred the proper utilization of free Wi-Fi service at the railway stations all over the country. With the pandemic and subsequent imposition of lockdown and work from home for the employees, there is a rapid increase in the number of smartphone users across the nation. Apart from this, it was revealed that there is no surveillance, rules and regulations on the usage of the free Wi-Fi service at the railway stations.

It is not known whether the service has been misused by the miscreants or the genuine railway passengers. The official sources said that the RailTel authorities have been in search of proper technology to curb the misuse of the free Wi-Fi service at the railway stations all over the country.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.