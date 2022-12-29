Security Alert in Bihar's Gaya as Cops Release Sketch of Chinese Woman Suspected of Spying on Dalai Lama

As Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama addressed a massive gathering in Bihar’s Bodh Gaya on Thursday, a security alert was issued as the police is searching for a Chinese woman, who is suspected to be a spy.

The sketch of the woman, identified as Song Xiaolan was shared by the police, besides her passport and visa details with the press.

Security has been beefed up around the Mahabodhi Temple Complex with the screening of devotees being intensified.

It was not immediately clear why the police were looking for the woman, news agency PTI said.

Gaya Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harpreet Kaur said that they were getting inputs on the Chinese woman for the last two years. She is yet to be found.

“Local police has received inputs about a Chinese woman who has been living in Gaya. We were getting inputs on her for the last two years. In view of this, an alert has been given and searches are underway," Kaur said, news agency ANI reported.

“There is no information at present about the location of the Chinese woman. We cannot rule out suspicion of her being a Chinese spy," Kaur added.

The woman has been living in different parts of the country including Bodh Gaya for more than one year, reports said.

Meanwhile, the Dalai Lama addressed a gathering and urged people to work for those in need, adding if a person is a believer he needs to think of others.

“If you are a believer, you need to think of others. If you only think of yourself that is not what is expected of you, always work for those who are in need," he said.

The Dalai Lama said he has no ill will against those who provoke anger in him. “We are born human beings, and wherever I may be, I will continue to work for humanity," he added.

