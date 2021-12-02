Security Beefed Up in Ayodhya After Threat Call To Carry Out Blasts in City

The Uttar Pradesh Police have beefed up security in the Ayodhya district after an unknown caller called on the emergency number 112 and threatened to carry out a series of blasts in Ayodhya city and blast the Ram Mandir.

A senior police officer posted at Ayodhya district police headquarters confirmed the threat call. The officer further added that they have identified the caller. “The call was made by a youth from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad," added the officer.

Uttar Pradesh Police, after receiving the call, has deployed security agencies at all strategic points in the city and district to prevent any untoward incidents and nab miscreants trying to create chaos in the city or state.

A senior police officer posted at Uttar Pradesh police headquarters said, “An unknown caller on Thursday afternoon called the emergency service number 112 and threatened to carry out a series of blasts in Ram Janam bhumi Ayodhya."

The officer further added that security has been beefed up at all entry and exit points of the district. “Additional forces have been pumped in at railway stations and bus stands. The local police have been directed to keep an eye on all visitors staying in hotels and Dharamsala in the district and carry out search operations in hotels," added the officer.

“All vehicles entering the city are being thoroughly checked by police teams. A red alert has been sent to the bomb squad and dog squad," added the officer.

The police officer further added that Black Cat commandos have taken positions in the Ram Janambhoomi to prevent any kind of incident. The local police along with Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) carried out a route march in the Yellow Zone.

According to senior officers of Uttar Pradesh Police, the senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ayodhya is monitoring all security arrangements in the city after threat-call.

