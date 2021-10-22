Security Beefed Up in J&K Before Home Minister Amit Shah's Visit, Additional Paramilitary Forces Deployed

Ahead of home minister Amit Shah’s visit to Jammu and Kashmir security has been tightened further. News18 has learnt that additional forces have been deployed after a security review. “20-25 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed in Srinagar alone," a source told news18. Officials said that a security review was undertaken post which the decision to deploy more troops in Srinagar was taken. Intelligence inputs suggest that terror groups could carry out attacks in Srinagar to disrupt the home minister’s visit.

On Thursday night an encounter happened in the Chanapora area of Srinagar. Police suspected that two militants were in that area.

Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir from 23rd to 25th October. This will be his first visit to the valley since August 5, 2019, when he piloted the bills in parliament to end Jk’s special status, its statehood and create Ladakh as a separate Union Territory.

Home Minister is likely to address a public rally in Jammu on 24th. He is scheduled to chair a meeting of the unified command in the valley on the 23rd. Officials said he will also meet representatives of various industry bodies during his stay in the valley. Home Minister is likely to flag off the Srinagar-Sharjah direct flight on the 23rd evening.

The entire top brass of the security grid is currently in the valley. Top Counter-terror officials from IB and RAW, DG of CRPF and NIA and senior officers from NIA are all in the valley to ensure the home minister’s visit is not disrupted and those responsible for the recent civilian killings are brought to justice. A senior officer said that the Ministry of Home Affairs is also regularly monitoring the progress in the civilian killing case. “Home Minister himself is taking regular updates about the civilian killing case. The instructions are clear, all steps must be taken to ensure that those who killed innocent civilians are brought to justice," an officer aware of the matter told News18.

11 civilians have been killed in the valley in the past few weeks including a chemist, a school teacher and principal and vendors from UP and Bihar. JK Police have claimed that at least 17 terrorists involved with these killings have been eliminated. Adil Wani , District Commander Shopian of proscribed terror outfit LeT(TRF), was killed on Monday, IGP Kashmir said. Wani has been accused of killing Saharanpur carpenter Sakir Ahmad Wani.

Umer Mustaq Khandey who reportedly killed a labourer in Pampore was eliminated in an encounter on Saturday. Khandey was amongst the top 10 terrorists wanted by JK police. “Top 10 #targets: #Old #terrorists- Salim Parray, Yousuf Kantroo, Abbas Sheikh, Reyaz Shetergund, Farooq Nali, Zubair Wani & Ashraf Molvi. #New #terrorists- Saqib Manzoor, Umer Mustaq Khandey & Wakeel Shah," a tweet from Jammu, Kashmir police said. Police said the hunt is on for two other terrorists- Mehran and Wasim from TRF who allegedly killed Chemist Makhan Lal Bindru and School teachers- On 6th October 3 back to back terror attacks rocked the valley. Makhanlal Bindroo was shot near Iqbal Park, Srinagar. Bhelpuri vendor Virender Paswan, Bhagalpur, Bihar native, was shot down in Madina Chowk, Lalbazar, Srinagar. The third killing was of Mohammad Shafi Lone in Bandipora.

Two days later Satinder Kour (50), principal of Government Boys Higher Secondary school and teacher Deepak Chand, were shot dead inside the school premises by terrorists in the Eidgah area.

On October 16, 53-year-old carpenter Saghir Ahmad was gunned down by terrorists in Litter, Pulwama. He was a native of Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. On the same day golgappa seller Arvind Kumar Sah, was shot dead by terrorists in Eidgah area of Srinagar. Sah hailed from Banka, Bihar. On October 17, Araria, Bihar natives- Raja Reshidev and Joginder Reshi, labourers, were shot dead by terrorists in Wanpoh area of Kulgam district.

