Security Beefed Up in Meghalaya's Educational Institutions After Terror Outfit’s Bomb Threat Email to CM

Meghalaya Police have jumped into action and the security was beefed up in educational institutions in the state on Friday after the police received email threats by a group of ‘educated unemployed youths’. The ‘Lawei ba Phyrnai’, which identified itself as a “terror outfit formed by 37 well-qualified and talented jobless youth" in the email, threatened to attack with bombs every single week starting May 1.

Special Director General of Police, Idashisha Nongrang, on Friday said that investigation is on to nab the people responsible for the email.

In its email addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, the newly-formed outfit demanded the release of former HNLC leader Julius K Dorphang by Sunday and threatened to blow up an LP school if the demand was not fulfilled.

The mail was allegedly sent by the publicity secretary of the group who claimed that he was a teacher before his contract was terminated. He demanded that Dorphang be released and left alone inside a bus at the ISBT platform at 10 pm sharp on April 9.

Davis NR Marak, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Eastern Range), said a case has been registered by the cyber wing and crime branch police , station and both the departments are investigating the matter.

“We are serious about the threat and will investigate seriously into this case," Marak said.

Talking about the security of the educational institutions, Marak said that necessary instruction has been passed on to the respective superintendents of police (SPs) to take precautionary steps.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya BJP leader and former minister AL Hek on Friday asked the state government to self-introspect following the threat issued by the terror outfit.

