PM Modi's Punjab Rally Called Off After Security Breach Due to Protests, CM Channi Blames 'Change of Plan'

The Union home ministry on Wednesday said that there was a security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab. The PM was stuck on a flyover for nearly 20 minutes after the road was blocked by some protesters, the ministry said in a statement.

PM Modi landed in Bathinda this morning and was supposed to travel to National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala by helicopter after incessant rain and poor visibility. “PM waited for about 20 minutes for the weather to clear out. He proceeded to travel by road after necessary confirmation of necessary security arrangements by the DGP Punjab Police," the MHA statement read.

Calling it a massive breach, Centre said that the SPG is responsible for proximate security but over all security must be ensured by state police. “Farmers’ intention to protest was made clear a few days ago. It didn’t come as a surprise. Yet yet no step was taken to sanitise the route that PM was to take as is the protocol," it added.

Government sources said, “What was witnessed on the flyover was a surprising scene of connivance between Punjab police and so called protestors. Only Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister. Never has such police behavior been witnessed. This is the single biggest lapse in security of any Indian Prime Minister in recent years."

Angered over the incident, Punjab BJP president Ashwani Sharma demanded resignation of chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi and called the protest a “state-sponsored stir". “BJP workers buses were also targeted. Police lathicharged our workers who were on the way to the rally," he added.

“It is sad that PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for Punjab was disrupted. State Police was instructed to prevent people from attending the rally. CM Channi refused to get on phone to either address the matter or solve it," BJP national president JP Nadda said.

Reacting to the allegations, CM Channi told News18, “There was no security lapse. PM Modi had a plan to arrive by air but came by road without informing us. I had requested protesters to clear the roads by 3 pm."

The chief minister further said, “They had put 70,000 chairs but only 700 people came. So they made the excuse of rain and the other excuse, and the rally got cancelled."

The Union home ministry, however, maintained that the prime minister’s schedule was communicated well in advance to the Punjab government. “As per procedure, they have to make necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep a contingency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the state government has to deploy additional security to secure any movement by road, which were clearly not deployed. After this security lapse, it was decided to head back to Bathinda airport," the ministry said.

