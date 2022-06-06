Security Forces Alert to Threat of Drones from Across Border: BSF Officer

The threat of drones is present everywhere along the Indo-Pakistan border but security forces are alert to foil any nefarious design from across the border in the region, a senior Border Security Force (BSF) said on Monday. He said that Army and BSF are fully dominating the Line of Control (LoC) to ensure the protection of the people along the frontier.

“The threat of drones.. is prevalent everywhere (along the Indo-Pak border). Nobody can say that there is no such threat in Rajouri or Poonch or any hinterland," the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the BSF Rajouri Poonch sector, D S Sindhu, told reporters at a function in Rajouri. “There is a threat of drones in all areas along our borders," he said replying to queries on the issue.

He said that troops are alert along the borderline to protect the people living in border areas. He said that troops have deployed to instill a feeling of security among the border population.

“Army and BSF are dominating the Line of Control in a proper manner to thwart any nefarious design of our adversaries", Sindhu said. He noted that advanced courses are conducted regularly to upgrade the skills of the jawans.

The DIG inaugurated a skill development program at Sector Headquarters Rajouri.

