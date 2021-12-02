Home » News » India » Security Forces Bust Insurgent Hideout in Manipur, Seize Arms

People’s Liberation Army militants ambushed the vehicle of the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, Colonel Viplav Tripathi, and his family in Thinghat area of Manipur on November 13. (PTI File)
The militants managed to escape before the arrival of the security forces, the official said, adding, the arms and ammunition were recovered after conducting a thorough search of the area.

PTI
Updated: December 02, 2021, 12:50 IST

A combined team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police have busted a hideout of a proscribed insurgent outfit, and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said. Based on specific inputs regarding the presence of Zeliangrong United Front (J) group cadres, the team had launched a search operation at Nungjang village on Tuesday, they said.

The militants managed to escape before the arrival of the security forces, the official said, adding, the arms and ammunition were recovered after conducting a thorough search of the area. Further investigation is underway.

first published: December 02, 2021, 12:50 IST