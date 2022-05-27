Amreen Bhat's Killers Shot Dead: How India's Swift Security Forces Got Success in Less Than 40 Hrs

In a successful operation, security forces have avenged the killing of social media star Amreen Bhat by Lashkar-e-Toiba militants inside her house in the Chadoora town of Budgam district late Wednesday evening. Four militants, including two who were involved in killing a female TV artist, were killed in two separate encounters in Pulwama and Srinagar districts of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday.

Earlier, as the encounter broke out in the village, Inspector General of Police Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar had said that both the killers of Amreen Bhat were trapped in the encounter.

“Both killers (LeT terrorists) of late Amreen Bhat, an artist trapped in Awantipora encounter: Further Details shall follow" the IGP had tweeted.

Advertisement

Subsequently, the Kashmir Zone police said in a tweet, “Both the trapped terrorists had been killed in the encounter, searches in the area were on."

The terrorists were identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo Chadoora Budgam and Farhan Habib of Hakripora Pulwama, both of whom were newly recruited to the LeT.

“They had killed TV artist on the instructions of LeT commander Lateef. One Ak 56 rifle, four magazines and a pistol was recovered from the killed terrorists" the IGP wrote in a tweet.

Police said that the two had escaped to Pulwama after killing Afreen.

On Wednesday evening three LeT Terrorists had barged into the house of the social media star in Budgam district and had killed her while injuring her ten-year-old nephew.

Advertisement

“At around 1955 hours, terrorists fired upon one lady Ameen Bhat D/o Khazir Mohd Bhat R/o Hushroo Chadoora at her home. She was shifted to hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her ten years old nephew who was also at home received bullet injuries on his arm", the police had said soon after the killing of Amreen by terrorists.

The police had said that three terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT terror outfit were involved in this heinous terror incident.

Advertisement

A relative of Amreen said that she was inside her house when two men knocked at the door and asked her that they wanted to shoot a video and would want her to act.

“Amreen refused saying that she does not make video with unknown people, suddenly one of them took out a revolved and fired two bullets, one at Amreen and one at her nephew. She ran towards the house but collapsed and when we shifted her to hospital doctors declared her as dead", a relative said.

Advertisement

He said that while two terrorists who went inside the house carried out the attack, a third one was waiting outside on a motorcycle to pick the two up.

While condemning the killing of Amreen, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted, “No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Budgam. Deepest condolences to famuly of Amreen Bhat and prayers for fast recovery of her injured nephew. We’re firmly resolved to demolish terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border."

Advertisement

The former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Omar Abdullah while expressing his shock over the killing of Amreen had taken to micro blogging site to write, “Shocked ad deeply saddened by the murderous militant attack on Amrreen Bhat. Sadly, Amreen lost her life in the attack and her nephew was injured. There can be no justification for attacking innocent women and children like this. May Allah grant her place in Jannat."

“Her nephew is a young 10-year-old boy. Yesterday it was a police constable’s daughter injured in an attack and today this young 10-year-old child. How does anyone justify these attacks?" Omar questioned.

However, another former chief minister and head of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti found the opportunity to attack the government of India over the killings.

“In Kashmir, mourning have sadly become the norm & a daily ritual. Countless innocent civilians are killed in one way of the other & devastated families are left behind to pick up the pieces. What will it take for GoI to recalibrate their J&K policy to end this bloodshed", she tweeted?

“GOI keeps blowing its trumpet of normalcy in J&K even when such gruesome incidents suggest otherwise. My heart goes out to Ambreen Bhat’s family & pray her nephew recovers swiftly", she wrote.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.