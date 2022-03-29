Security Forces Given Full Freedom to Crush Terrorists, Their Associates in J&K: L-G

Security forces have been given full freedom to ensure terrorists and their associates are “crushed", Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said on Monday. He also said terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions and that properties used for willfully harbouring them and furthering terrorism will be confiscated.

My message is very clear. Terrorists will have to pay a very heavy price for their actions. We have given full freedom to our security forces and we have full faith they will ensure terrorists and their associates are crushed, the lieutenant governor (L-G) said. Sinha was speaking at a commemorative event ‘Aye Watan Tere Liye’ organised to mark 150 years of the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The L-G said that Jammu and Kashmir is marching on the path of growth and prosperity, and emerging as a new model of socio-economic development. “Those involved in terrorist acts and anti-national activities will not be spared. Properties used for willfully harbouring terrorists and furthering terrorism will be confiscated," Sinha added.

Lauding the role of police and other security agencies in ensuring a safe environment for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, he paid tributes to security personnel killed in the line of duty. He said that concrete measures have been taken by the government to discharge its responsibility toward the families of the “martyrs".

“I want to tell their families that the entire nation stands united in the fight against terror," Sinha said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the goal of Ek Rashtr, Ek Vidhaan, Ek Pradhaan, Ek Nishaan to establish a fair and equitable society, observed the Lt Governor. Sinha said that marginalised communities and deprived sections of society, which were discriminated against for decades, are getting their due rights.

“One lakh thirty-seven thousand youths are getting financial assistance to become entrepreneurs within a year, investment proposals worth Rs 70,000 crore to become a reality in the next six months, Rs 600 crore budget provision for development of border villages and many more such unprecedented reforms are a testimony of the transformation taking place in J&K," the L-G said.

He appreciated the Jammu and Kashmir Police for spreading awareness regarding drug de-addiction and against other unlawful activities through its civic action programmes, and encouraging the younger generation to be an integral part of the nation-building process.

Initiatives like Mission Youth, Choona Hai Aasman are providing opportunities to the youth to put their energies into constructive activities and shape their future by fulfilling their aspirations and dreams, Sinha added.

The L-G called for collaborative efforts to fight narco-terrorism and bring the youth who are victims of drug abuse into the mainstream of society. Jammu and Kashmir Director Genral of Police Dilbag Singh paid homage to the police personnel who have made supreme sacrifice while fighting with terrorists.

