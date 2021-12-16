Security Forces on Alert in Jammu as Reformed Terrorists Report Attempts at Contact by Pak-Based Commanders

Security agencies in Jammu region are on alert following inputs from reformed terrorists, who had surrendered and given up arms, that they are being contacted by Pakistan-based commanders of terror outfits to join militancy again.

“Some of the surrendered terrorists in Jammu region who now lead a normal life approached us and said that they are being contacted by Pakistan-based terror commanders and are being asked to rejoin terror ranks," a senior security force officer privy to the development told News18.

As per the inputs, some senior officers of Pakistan’s ISI recently held a secret meeting with top commanders of the Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror outfits in the Bimber area of Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“One of the decisions taken was to push in more cadres and leaders through Jammu division. Haji Arif, the terror guide who was gunned down by security forces late last month, was tasked with reviving terrorism in Poonch-Rajouri. Arif was tasked by the ISI to ‘recycle’ surrendered terrorists in the area. He was in touch with some of the former terrorists, who in turn informed the Indian security agencies about ISI’s plan," the officer said.

Sources in the security establishment said that in the last few months, terrorist groups have suffered significant losses in the Kashmir Valley and have not been able to establish any presence in the Jammu region. “There have been reports of low morale in terrorist cadres due to this and hence they are eager to establish their presence in Jammu region, especially in the frontier areas of Poonch and Rajouri and the hilly districts of Doda and Kishtwar," a source said.

The source added that with security forces ramping up crackdown on terror, terrorists are facing a crunch of manpower as well as arms and ammunition, one of the reasons the outfits were not shifting focus towards Jammu.

“In the current year alone, there were several infiltration attempts that were made either in the Rajouri or Poonch region but were foiled by the Army. The Pakistani side also tried to drop arms and ammunition in the region using drones and many such similar attempts were foiled by the security agencies," the source said.

