Security, Intelligence Grid in Place in Ayodhya Ahead of Anniversary of Babri Masjid Demolition

Security has been tightened in Ayodhya in view of the anniversary of the demolition of Babri Mosque on December 6. Administrative officials and put forward teams for security and intelligence department teams are also active. Sector magistrates and police officers have already been deployed on duty in Ayodhya.

Briefing about the security of Ayodhya, SSP Shailesh Pandey said, “The arrival of devotees has increased in Ayodhya, in such a situation, extensive security arrangements have already been made for Ayodhya. Security forces, including civil police, PAC and other agencies have been deployed for security. Intelligence agencies have also been deployed. Special care is being taken to ensure that the visiting devotees do not face any problem."

Meanwhile, key prosecution witness to the Babri demolition case, Haji Mehboob has assured that no program will be held on Monday. “Now that the verdict has come in favour of Ram Janmabhoomi, there will be no program on it. For the peace of the soul of the people of the Muslim community who were killed on December 6, 1992, a program of Quran Khani (recitation) will be done in the mosques," he said. Mehboob further said, “during the trial that followed when the mosque was demolished, it was assured that there would be no such repetition in the future, but now the issue of Mathura is being raised again."

Advertisement

Security has also been beefed up in Mathura in view of announcements by some right-wing Hindu outfits to hold traditional programmes on December 6. The permission was denied by district officials. Mathura Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover has said, “We are keeping a special security cordon ready in the entire Mathura, security forces are keeping an eye on every movement in Mathura. Strict instructions have also been given to ensure that there is no mischievous act."

Moreover, the Mathura administration has been divided into Red, Yellow and Green zones. The police force has been heavily deployed in all three zones. Those coming to the Red Zone built in a 300 meters area of both the religious places are being monitored. In view of the security, the police force has also been called from outside. Along with this, strict instructions have been issued to the organizations.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.