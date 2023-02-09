Chandigarh-Mohali Border Under Tight Vigil as Mob, on Horses, Clash with Cops Using Swords; Many Hurt

Security was strengthened near Chandigarh-Mohali border on Thursday as workers of Quami Insaaf Morcha continued their protest, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners.

At least seven Punjab police personnel were injured a day ago as protesters went on a rampage, smashing vehicles and clashing with cops using swords and sticks.

ADGP Law and Order, Punjab, said that they’ve lodged an FIR, and security arrangements have been put up to ensure proper law and order situation.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur also reportedly visited the protest site on Wednesday.

Advertisement

According to local reports, Quami Insaaf Morcha protesters gathered near the border around 1 pm on Wednesday to march towards Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence in Chandigarh.

When they were stopped from proceeding, the group launched a violent attack on the police with swords, rods, sticks and other sharp-edged weapons.

According to report in Hindustan Times, the protesters, riding horses and tractors, ploughed into police barricades and vehicles in a bid to enter Chandigarh.

In retaliation, police used lathicharge and water cannon that added fuel to the fire. Unruly protesters climbed the water cannon vehicle to attack the policemen and mounted their flags on it, while others, led by armed Nihangs, damaged police vehicles and even dragged the barricades while raising slogans.

While ADGP law and order said that seven police officers were injured, the HT report stated that 22 personnel from Chandigarh Police and 11 from Mohali were injured and more than dozen vehicles, including that of the Sector-36 SHO, were damaged.

The Qaumi Insaaf Morcha, accompanied by farmer unions, has been demonstrating at YPS Chowk since January 7, seeking release of Sikh prisoners lodged in different jails despite completion of their jail sentences.

Advertisement

The protesters are also seeking registration of a murder case against the officials and politicians allegedly responsible for the police action on Sikh protesters at Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

Read all the Latest India News here