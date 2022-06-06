Security Upped at Golden Temple, Paramilitary Forces Deployed in Amritsar for Operation Bluestar Anniversary

The security has been tightened at the Golden Temple complex on the 38th anniversary of the Operation Bluestar, also termed as ‘Ghallughara’, to be observed on Monday. Around 7,000 personnel of paramilitary forces and Punjab Police have been deployed across Amritsar.

A large number of devotees throng Akal Takht on the occasion. The Akal Takht Jathedar delivers message for the community after the performance of ardas to pay homage to those who lost lives during June 1984, a report in The Tribune said.

Meanwhile, a group of people gathered at the entrance of the Golden Temple in Amritsar and raised pro-Khalistan slogans while carrying posters of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Bhindranwale.

Officials from Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur are supervising around 50 checkpoints, including those leading to the Golden Temple. The Border Security Force has also issued an alert along the border areas to prevent any untoward activities.

On Sunday, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann paid obeisance at the Golden Temple on the eve of anniversary. The CM also had a closed-door meeting with Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh.

The Punjab CM spent around two hours at the Golden Temple complex, where the Army had carried out an operation to eliminate militants in 1984. Mann also took stock of the security situation in view of the anniversary to be observed on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Dal Khalsa and other separatist groups took out a march in Amritsar on Sunday to push for their demand for Khalistan and to pay tributes to those killed in the Operation Bluestar.

The procession carried Khalistan flags and placards and raised slogans in support of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale and his slain aides and it culminated at the Akal Takht.

The Punjab police have reportedly asked firebrand leaders to stay inside their homes, a report in Times of India said. Heavy barricades have been laid on the roads as a large number of devotees are expected to arrive.

The Army had carried out the Operation Bluestar in June 1984 to flush out militants from the Golden Temple complex.

