'See Symbol Before Casting Vote' Says Assam CM As He Enjoys a Sumptuous Meal With Tea Garden Workers

After his election rally in Seleng this morning, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma headed towards Soycotta Tea Estate on the outskirts of Mariani, a railway township along the Assam Nagaland border of Jorhat district in Upper Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma unlike his earlier rallies across the five constituencies of the state which is going to the polls on the 30th of October opted for his afternoon lunch with the tea garden community of the tea garden.

Arrangements were done in an open field surrounded by lush green gardens where simple food prepared by the workers of the garden was served to the Chief Minister. Though a cot was arranged for the Chief Minister, Sarma refused to be privileged among the common. He enjoyed his food being seated on the field with young girls from the garden community and its workforce discussing their experiences and sharing his views on many key issues concerning worker community… from health to wages.

“I am fortunate to enjoy my lunch with my brothers and sisters from the tea community and the worker of the garden. I had four helpings of fish, it was tasty. Whenever I visit tea gardens I make it a point to share food with them however in Jorhat this is for the first time" said Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chief Minister Assam.

Situated some 17.5 kilometers away from the tea city of Jorhat along the Assam Nagaland highway, Mariani has been a traditional bastion of the congress. The strong 46% votes which represent the tea garden community have been loyal to Congress ensuring consecutive victories for the representative of the party over scores of years.

After the demise of Rumpam Kurmi, the first female legislator representing the tea garden community from Congress her youngest son Rujyoti Kurmi has been the Member of the Legislative Assembly for four consecutive terms representing Mariani from 2006. A vocal leader of the Congress, Rupjyoti’s differences with the state congress leader was evident when he vehemently protested the Grand Alliance of his party with AIUDF. However, things did not progress smoothly for Rupjyoti and Congress even after his victory in the 2021 assembly polls. Kurmi quit the Congress on 18th June saying that only older leaders are being promoted and that Rahul Gandhi is unable to shoulder the responsibilities of the party. He joined the BJP on the 21st of June paving the way for the by-elections.

The constituency has around 37,000 Ahom (traditional Assamese) voters who this time would be playing a pivotal role in deciding fate. BJP including the Chief Minister however is confident in the success of its candidate.

“I have come for the election campaign but Mariani doesn’t need campaign" expressed Himanta Biswa Sarma while he exchanged views with the women workers of the tea garden.

The Congress meanwhile has fielded Lohit Konwar, an old-time friend of Rupjyoti Kurmi making the contest a square one. Congress is of the opinion that heart won’t change and Kurmi shall face the taste of his own music.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his two-day visit to the poll-bound Assam in March 2021 had his lunch with the tea garden workers of Dinjoy Tea Estate at Chabua in Upper Assam on a Friday. Priyanka Gandhi too had tea in a tea garden worker’s house during her election campaign in Biswanath district of Assam. However, food couldn’t set the mood for the congress in the 2021 assembly elections as it lost many of its tea bastions despite tea garden worker wages being one of the prominent among the Five Guarantees that the party made to its voters.

“At the end, I want to reiterate two important things. First Rupjyoti Kurmi is yours and you have to ensure his win. However this time he represents the Lotus, as you are habituated to pressing the hand button for him, this time be careful not to press the hand button for Kurmi. The first button is his, press that. The second point is that please get both the vaccines that are essential" stated the Chief Minister at the end of his speech at Seleng election rally.

However, for the workers of Soycotta Tea estate owned by the Assam Tea Corporation Limited, it was a lifetime opportunity to have lunch with Mama (as Himanta Biswa Sarma is fondly addressed by his followers)

“It was a memorable experience to share lunch with the Chief Minister. He sat with us and ate what he had. There was rice, dal(lentil), vegetable curry, fish, and paneer. He enjoyed his food" says Naven Karmakar, Secretary of Soycotta Tea Estate.

