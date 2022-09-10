Seed Balls And Drone: Environmentalist Finds Unique Way To Restore Green Belt In Odisha

We’ve all read that planting trees can combat climate change. Reforestation has become the need of the hour amid extreme weather like floods in Pakistan and parts of India and heatwaves in the UK and the US.

To restore the depleting forest cover in Odisha, a young environmentalist in the Dhenkanal district of the state has come up with a unique solution.

Environmentalist and social programmes specialist, Subhranshu Satpathy is making ‘seed balls’ and throwing them in forest cover across the district to restore depleting green belts in the area. Satpathy is also taking the help of drones to drop the seed balls in inaccessible places across dense forest cover in Dhenkanal.

Satpathy, who has been awarded by United Nations for his work as an environmentalist, has also been conducting workshops at educational institutes across the district to educate students about the preparation and benefits of seed balls.

Talking about the initiative, Satpathy explained that trees cannot be planted in the middle of forests. The new trees there grow on their own.

“It is a natural process. Keeping this in mind, the concept of seed balls came to my mind. I started working on it six years ago," he said.

The seed balls work as a pollination technique. Seeds are dropped on fertile forest land, where they grow on their own taking nutrients from their surroundings.

“We are gradually expanding it. With the help of drones, it has become possible to reach dense forests. Seed balls and drones have become easy ways to create new forests. It needs to be expanded further," Satpathy added.

Appreciating Satpathy for his work, environmentalist Debabnanda Beura observed that seed balls are a very good way of creating green belts and saving the environment.

“This is the use of new technology by following old methods in a unique way for afforestation. It needs to be expanded to create more and green belt", he said.

