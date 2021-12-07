'Seeking a Common Response': Two-day International Conference on Radicalisation in Delhi on Dec 10, 11

The Council for Strategic Affairs at Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak is organising a two-day international conference on ‘Radicalisation: Threats to the architecture of global stability’ on December 10 and 11 at the India Habitat Centre in Delhi. In a handout, the organisers said the twenty-one speakers participating in the conference will discuss the threats of radicalisation and the ways in which different nations can collectively respond to them.

“Since the gradual collapse of empires, the nation state has emerged as the principal building block of the architecture of international stability. Parties motivated by radical ideologies and empowered by militias and suicide brigades continue to threaten the world order from sanctuaries created in countries that promote such activity for tactical gains or because they share other objectives. In some regions they operate from parts of a country that are outside the effective control of the national government. South Asia and many parts of Africa are within their sights," reads the handout.

Advertisement

>ALSO READ | India, Russia Decide to Provide Immediate Humanitarian Assistance to Afghan People

It says the conference will seek to discuss the severity of such threats, always conscious that the dynamic is volatile, and deliberate on ways in which the comity of nations can seek a common response to protect and preserve the existing world order.

It further says that the conference will discuss how radicalisation negatively impacts growth, development, prosperity, and human rights.

“Therefore, how de-radicalisation can facilitate Taliban’s engagement with international community, provisions of humanitarian aid, stabilising the institutional framework, and safety and security of residents of Afghanistan," it says.

Advertisement

The conference also aims to discuss a way forward for the nation of Afghanistan and to ensure peace and stability in South Asia, Central Asia, and beyond, it adds.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.