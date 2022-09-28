Senior Advocate R Venkataramani Appointed Attorney General of India

Senior advocate R Venkataramani was on Wednesday appointed as the next Attorney General of India for a period of three years from the date he enters his office, said the Ministry of Law and Justice in an official statement. He was appointed by President Droupadi Murmu.

“The President is pleased to appoint R Venkataramani, Senior Advocate as Attorney General for India for a period of three years from the date he enters upon his office," read the notification. He would most likely join the constitutional office on October 1.

Venkataramani, 72, has remained a former member of the Law Commission and has been in the Supreme Court for more than 40 years. Born on April 13, 1950 in Puducherry, Venkatamanani has practised in various branches of law, prominently constitutional law, law of indirect taxes, human rights law, civil and criminal laws, consumer law, as well as law relating to services.

He has represented the central government, several state governments, universities, public sector undertakings in their major litigations in the Supreme Court and various high courts. Venkataramani enrolled in July, 1977 in the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and moved to the Supreme Court in 1979. He was designated as senior advocate by the apex court in 1997.

The attorney general is the top law officer of the Centre and enjoys the right to appear in any court in India. Besides handling government litigations, the AG also advises the government on complex legal issues.

This announcement came three days after senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi declined the Centre’s offer to be the next AG of India. The central government had offered the post of AG to Rohatgi earlier this month to succeed KK Venugopal, whose term will end on September 30. Venugopal is perhaps the oldest person to hold the office of AG and had expressed his unwillingness to continue in the constitutional post due to his advanced age.

Rohatgi was the AG from June 2014 to June 2017. He was succeeded by Venugopal, who was appointed to the post in July 2017 and then re-appointed for three months on June 29.

The AG usually has a tenure of three years.

