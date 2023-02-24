Senior IAS Officer Collapses After Dinner at Mumbai Hotel, Dies

A 57-year-old Indian Administrative Officer (IAS) officer posted as secretary in the Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) died following a suspected heart attack, just after finishing his dinner at a hotel in south Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The senior bureaucrat, Prashant Dattatray Navghare, started feeling uneasy soon after finishing his meal and suddenly collapsed at the hotel on Wednesday evening. The IAS officer was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared brought dead, a senior official said.

Navghare had come to the hotel in the Kala Ghoda area with two colleagues, who are also secretary-rank officers, he said.

A post-mortem on the body was later conducted at state-run J J Hospital, the official said.

Though the exact cause of the death was not yet known, it is suspected Navghare suffered a heart attack, he said.

His viscera (internal organs) has been preserved for analysis and reports of histopathology (study of tissue to look for disease) and other medical tests were awaited, said the official.

An Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered at the Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Marg police station and further probe was underway, he added.

