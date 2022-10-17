Centre Suspends Senior IAS Officer Jitendra Narain over Rape Charge in Andaman & Nicobar Islands

A senior IAS officer facing gang-rape allegations has been suspended by the ministry of home affairs. According to a press statement, Jitendra Narain, a senior IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, has been placed under suspension with immediate effect based on a report submitted by the Andaman and Nicobar police.

According to top-level sources, there are two other accused: RL Rishi, who is a labour commissioner, and the other a hotel owner who is absconding. Sources said that one of them has applied for anticipatory bail as well.

“The Ministry received a report on 16.10.2022 from Andaman & Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), the then Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and others. As the Report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), Union Home Minister Amit Shah directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," the union home ministry said in a statement. “Accordingly, Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990) has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him."

Advertisement

The government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women, said the ministry. An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the SIT of Andaman and Nicobar Police, it added.

According to a report published in the Indian Express, Narain was the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation before getting suspended. When the newspaper contacted Narain, he said he would not like to comment on the “absurd" allegations. Sources close to him said he has sent a “detailed representation" to the Prime Minister’s Office and the union home secretary, among others, denying the charges. Prima facie officials found that the victim visited the residence of the accused and her statement has been recorded.

The complainant told the police that the victim was in search of a job and got introduced to labour commissioner Rishi through the hotel owner. Rishi allegedly took her to the residence of the Narain and, at his place, she was offered liquor which she refused and later got assurance of a job. She claimed that she was gang-raped by two officials. Later, after 14 days, she was again purportedly called at 9pm by Narain to his residence and was raped. The victim has alleged that she was threatened with dire consequences if she revealed anything.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here