Serum Institute Applies for Market Authorisation of Covishield, SEC to Review Today

The Serum Institute of India has submitted an application for ‘market authorisation’ of Covishield to the subject expert committee (SEC) of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI). The committee will meet today to discuss the company’s submission.

Currently, Covishield is being administered in the country in emergency-use authorisation mode. The vaccine was approved on January 4, 2021, in EUA and has been administered to over 104 crore people in the country.

>ALSO READ | What Went Wrong with Full Rollout of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine in India

Advertisement

In addition, the vaccine has also been exported to neighbouring countries, including Bangladesh, Nepal and Myanmar.

EUA does not represent approval of a vaccine in the full statutory term but authorises the use of an unapproved product or unapproved use of an approved product in a declared state of emergency such as a pandemic. A market authorisation label for a vaccine means it can be authorised for use without reservations or conditions.

>Bharat Biotech applies for nod to conduct clinical trials on pregnant women

India had allowed Covid-19 vaccines for pregnant women in July this year based on a recommendation from the National Technical Advisory Group on immunisation but no trials were conducted on pregnant women to determine the risk-benefit assessment.

Bharat Biotech has submitted its application to the SEC to conduct phase 2/3 clinical trials on pregnant women.

The committee will consider the company’s application today.

>ALSO READ | Over 118 Crore Covid Vaccine Doses Administered in India So Far, Says Health Ministry

To date, over 20 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered to pregnant women in the country.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.