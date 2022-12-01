Home » News » India » Server Down at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, Check-ins For All Airlines Affected

Server Down at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, Check-ins For All Airlines Affected

Due to this, passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour. Several people took to Twitter to raise the issue

Advertisement

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: December 01, 2022, 18:17 IST

Mumbai, India

Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to server issue (Source: Twitter/@kiwitwees)
Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to server issue (Source: Twitter/@kiwitwees)

Passengers faced inconvenience on Thursday as servers went down on Mumbai airport terminal 2. Due to this, passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour. Several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the same.

A computer systems failure was reported, that led to the server outage. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is an international airport serving Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Advertisement

According to a Hindustan Times report, a Vistara spokesperson said that airlines have been impacted. An Akasa Air spokesperson also confirmed the impact on airline services.

RELATED NEWS

Despite reports of there being massive crowds and panic among passengers, CISF said everything is under control and is running smoothly. “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," a CISF personnel told news agency ANI.

Read all the Latest India News here

Follow us on

About the Author

News DeskThe News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse ...Read More

first published: December 01, 2022, 18:08 IST
last updated: December 01, 2022, 18:17 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+12PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar Sets Internet On Fire In Blue Saree And Floral Bralette Blouse At Friend's Wedding, Check Out Her Sexy Pics

+10PHOTOS

Sophie Choudry Makes Heads Turn In Sexy Lilac Swimsuit, Check Out The Diva's Hottest Bikini And Swimwear Looks