Server Down at Mumbai Airport Terminal 2, Check-ins For All Airlines Affected

Passengers faced inconvenience on Thursday as servers went down on Mumbai airport terminal 2. Due to this, passengers were forced to wait at baggage claim for over an hour. Several people took to Twitter to raise the issue. Massive crowds and long lines were seen at the airport due to the same.

A computer systems failure was reported, that led to the server outage. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is an international airport serving Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

According to a Hindustan Times report, a Vistara spokesperson said that airlines have been impacted. An Akasa Air spokesperson also confirmed the impact on airline services.

Despite reports of there being massive crowds and panic among passengers, CISF said everything is under control and is running smoothly. “Due to the server down at Mumbai International Airport, the crowd is slightly more than normal. The crowd is being managed well and there is no chaos as manual passes are being issued," a CISF personnel told news agency ANI.

