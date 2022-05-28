'Serving Poor Top Priority in 8 Yrs': Thrown Open by PM Modi, How Centre May Get A+ with This Rajkot Hosp

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the KD Parvadiya Multispecialty Hospital built by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj Trust (SPSST) in Atkot in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

“The BJP-led NDA government at the centre is completing 8 years of service to the nation. Over the years, we have given top priority to service to the poor, good governance and welfare of the poor," PM Modi said at the inauguration.

“Following the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas, we have given a new impetus to the development of the country," he added.

The first multi-specialty hospital in Jasdan taluka, the hospital has been built by a charitable trust headed by former MLA and BJP leader Bharat Boghra.

The hospital will have 200 beds and an area of 1.25 lakh sqft carpet area and has modular operation theatres.

The visit is Prime Minister Modi’s second trip to Jasdan in the recent years. Earlier, PM Modi had addressed an election rally in the taluka during the last assembly elections in the state in 2017. The BJP had faced a tough challenge in the area.

Significance of Hospital

The hospital has been built at a cost of Rs 50 crore by the Shree Patel Seva Samaj Trust and it is also the first multispecialty hospital in the region.

According to a report in The Indian Express, there is no multispecialty hospital in a radius of 50 kilometres and people have to go to hospitals in Rajkot or Botad for specialty treatment.

It will have 35 specialists and super-specialist doctors, around 200 nursing staff and will offer super-specialty treatment in gynaecology, surgery, orthopaedics, paediatrics and other areas.

Political Significance

Industrialists and businessmen from Surat and Rajkot have backed their weight behind former MLA Bharat Boghra through the hospital project. Boghra and the BJP have launched a massive campaign, setting up around 30,000 hoardings on its inauguration.

The Congress has been dominant in the Jasdan seat ever since it was created in 1962. Except 2009 bypoll victory, the saffron party has never won the seat since its formation.

Boghra had lost the 2012 general election to Bhola Gohil of Congress and the 2017 election to Kunvarji Bavaliya from the same party.

In the 15 elections held in the assembly seat, the Congress has won nine times, Independents thrice, the BJP twice and Swatantra Party once.

The BJP is also eyeing the caste equations in the state as dominated by Kolis, an OBC community to which Bavaliya belongs. Kolis have won the seat nine times, Kathi Darbars (OBC) and Patidars and Jains and Bavaji (OBC) one time each.

Who are Behind this project

Though the hospital is built by SPSST, Haresh Parvadiya is the chief donor of the hospital with Rs 7.51 crore in donation.

Ex-MLA Bharat Boghra is being projected as the man behind the hospital project. He joined the trust in 2016 and is currently its managing trustee, according to reports.

The organisation is mainly constituted of Patidars, but has trustees from other communities.

