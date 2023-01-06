'Settlement Was Done, Compensation PayTM-ed': Statement from Lawyer of 'Peeing Case' Accused | Top Updates

The incident of a first class passenger of an Air India flight “peeing" on another co-flyer, a senior citizen, has been making headlines over the past few days. According to fresh information, the accused’s lawyers said there were WhatsApp messages between the accused and the 70-year-old woman that furnish the fact that accused had paid via PayTM to get her clothes and bag cleaned.

Their conversation revealed that the accused had got the clothes and the bag sent for cleaning on November 28 and they were delivered to her on November 30.

The lawyers mentioned that the woman had condoned the alleged act but displayed no intention of lodging a complaint. They added that the flyer’s persisting grievance was only with respect to the adequate compensation being paid by the Airline for which she raised subsequent complaint on December 20, 2022.

The accused, Shankar Mishra’s lawyers, also revealed that the accused paid a compensation as agreed between the woman and him on PayTM on November 28th. However, after a month, the money was returned by her daughter on December 19.

The lawyers also stated that the statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew showed that there is no witness to the incident and all statements were merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statements so submitted by the cabin crew.

“The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process."

Flight Crew, Including Pilot Summoned

Delhi Police has summoned at least six to eight 6-8 crew members, asking them to join the investigation. Those summoned, include the pilots.

The complainant has alleged that the pilot vetoed on giving her a seat after the incident. The pilots have been summoned on Friday. According to sources, they’ll be asked what led to the denial.

The suspect’s passport says he’s a resident of Kamgar Nagar area in Mumbai but when Delhi Police raided the area, no one was found there. A search operation is on at other places.

DCW Issues Notice To Delhi Police, Air India

Stating the recent incidents of drunk men urinating on women on flights as extremely disgusting and shameful, Delhi Commission for Women Chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi Police, DGCA and Air India. She said, “It is shocking to note that that the accused haven’t been arrested yet. Simply banning the person isn’t enough."

