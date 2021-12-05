Seven, Including 3 Minors, Test Positive for Omicron Variant in Maharashtra; State Tally Rises to 8

Seven people have tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19 in Maharashtra raising the tally of the new variant in the country to 21. With the new infections, the tally of new variant has reached 8 in Maharashtra and 21 in the country.

While 6 new cases were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad, one case was registered in Pune. Of the six travellers in Pimpri Chinchwad, three were returnees from Nigeria. Three others were infected after coming in contact with the travellers returning from the African country.

While another infected person in Pune had recently returned from Finland, officials said. He was tested after mild fever on November 29 and was found Covid-19 positive. Officials further informed that he has taken both doses of vaccine and he is completely stable without any symptoms.

They further informed that six patients were asymptomatic, while one 44-year-old woman, an Indian national who returned from Nigeria, has mild symptoms.

Out of the six people in Pimpri Chinchwad, three are under 18 years of age and therefore have not taken

any vaccine. The three adults have been fully vaccinated. All these patients are being treated at the Jijamata Hospital in Pimpri-Chinchwad and are stable, a government statement said.

Earlier, a 33-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Thane district, who had arrived in Mumbai on November 24 from Cape Town, South Africa, through Dubai and Delhi, had tested positive for the new variant.

The man, a marine engineer, is currently undergoing treatment at a COVID-19 care centre in Kalyan town, located about 50 km from the state capital Mumbai. The resident of Dombivli town had arrived in Delhi from South Africa on November 23 and had then taken a flight to Mumbai.

Jaipur also reported nine cases of the new variant on Sunday. Rajasthan health secretary Vaibhav Galriya confirming the development said that the cases were detected after genome sequencing.

