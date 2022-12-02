Home » News » India » Seven Killed as Part of Limestone Mine Collapses in Chhattisgarh's Bastar

The incident took place in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the district

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: December 02, 2022, 18:11 IST

Bastar, India

As per the preliminary information, only seven persons were digging the soil. (Photo: News18)
Seven persons including six women were killed after some portion of a limestone mine collapsed on them at their village in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in Maalgaon village under Nagarnar police station area, around 12 km away from Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the district.

“The victims were digging soil in the mine when a part of it caved in, due to which they got trapped under the debris," a police official said.

After receiving information about the incident, police personnel rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operation,

While five persons died on the spot, two others succumbed while they were being shifted to a hospital, the police said.

As per the preliminary information, only seven persons were digging the soil but the rescue work is still underway, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: December 02, 2022, 16:29 IST
last updated: December 02, 2022, 18:11 IST
