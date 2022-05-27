7 Dead, 19 Grievously Injured After Vehicle Carrying Soldiers Skids Off, Falls into Gorge in Ladakh

A devastating accident in the Turtuk sector on Friday claimed the lives of seven soldiers and left 19 others grievously injured. It took place when a vehicle carrying 26 soldiers skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Shyok river in Ladakh, officials said.

“A party of 26 soldiers was moving from the Transit Camp in Partapur to a forward location in Sub Sector Hanif when around 25km from Thoise, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell in the Shyok river causing injuries to all occupants," an official statement reads.

Following the incident, all 26 individuals were immediately evacuated to a field hospital in Partapur. “Seven individuals have been declared fatal so far. There are grievous injuries to others as well," it added.

The rescue operation was carried out swiftly, officials said. Later, all 19 injured soldiers were air lifted to Chandimandir Command Hospital in Chandigarh by C-17 Globemaster.

Reactions Over The Incident

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed sadness over the bus accident in Ladakh and shared his thoughts with the bereaved families. “I hope those injured recover at the earliest. All possible assistance is being given to the affected," he tweeted.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, “Deeply saddened by the news of loss of precious lives of our brave Army personnel in Ladakh. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences with the bereaved families and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured soldiers.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed sadness over the traumatic road accident.

Expressing sadness over the tragic accident, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “My deepest condolences to the bereaved families, and wishes for the speedy recovery of our injured soldiers."

Another Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “Deeply shocked at the news of the terrible tragedy leading to loss of lives of our brave hearts serving mother India in difficult terrain. Our heartfelt condolences to their family and loved ones."

