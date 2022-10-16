Several Countries Concerned About Spillover Effects of Developed Nations' Decisions: Sitharaman

Several countries including India voiced their concerns over the spillover effects of political and economic decisions by developed nations during the recently concluded annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said.

Speaking to Indian reporters in Washington on Saturday, the Union Minister said that she raised the issue prominently during her meetings. “I repeated it in some of the meetings inside as well," she said in response to a question.

Earlier this week, Sitharaman had said that advanced nations must take responsibility for the global spillover of their political and economic decisions in the near-term, and rather than imposing sanctions on nations merely fulfilling their democratic and moral obligations to their people, they should put safety nets in place.

Her remarks came in the wake of a push by the US-led western countries to reduce oil purchases from Russia and a warning to other nations that they would face sanctions if they continued to do so.

Noting that she brought up the issue in her bilateral and multilateral meetings as well, Sitharaman said, “I didn’t particularly notice any one minister and their reaction but I did say this. And incidentally, at a different meeting, Sri Mulyani (Indrawati, Finance Minister of Indonesia) also voiced it. Maybe one or two of the countries also voiced it. If I’m not mistaken, maybe the finance minister from Nigeria also voiced it."

“There are several others who said it as well… that the unintended consequences of certain action taken, or the spillover (effects) of policies is definitely hurting our countries," she added.

Speaking about India’s G20 presidency in the coming year, Sitharaman told reporters that India is preparing to focus on several key issues like multinational development banks, debt situation and climate change.

The Indian delegation, including the Union Minister, briefed finance ministers and central bank governors of G20 countries on India’s priorities as the president of the grouping of the world’s major economies during the just concluded annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank.

India will assume the presidency of the G20 for a year from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023. “We had an informal breakfast with G20 members. There was a very positive and cooperative mood. Unhesitatingly, I found all of them extending cooperation and saying India’s year as president should take on issues and we’re all here to support and cooperate with you. And that was expressively said," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman is on a six-day visit to the US, which began on October 11. Besides attending the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank, she held bilateral meetings with her counterparts from several countries during the visit.

