Several Cows Found Dead at Cow Shelter Near Bhopal, District Authorities Order Probe

A large number of cows were found dead in a cowshed in Berasia town near Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, allegedly run by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker for the last two decades. After reports of the deaths surfaced, district authorities took over control of the cowshed on Sunday and also booked the director of the facility, Nirmala Devi Shandilya.

Locals gathered at the facility and demanded stringent action. A police force was deployed in the place in Berasia to keep things in check. A viral video on social media showed a well filled with carcass of cows and skeletons of dead cows scattered all around at the centre’s premises.

As anguished locals and cow vigilantes gathered at the spot and staged protest on Sunday, the administrative officers including the district collector Avinash Lavania reached the spot and pacified the angry mob. The collector also ordered the autopsy of the cow carcass and instructed his subordinates to take over the facility immediately.

Lavania told the media that a probe will be initiated and autopsies will be carried out on some of the remains to ascertain the cause of the deaths.

Meanwhile, the opposition was quick to rake up the issue. MPCC chief Kamal Nath’s media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja shared the video of the cows’ deaths saying the facility is said to be run by a BJP leader. Alleging hundreds of deaths of cows in the incident, the Congress leader demanded a fair probe into the incident and action against the guilty.

Alleging deaths of around 500 cows in the incident, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh demanded probe into the activities of the facility and grant which the facility has received in last few years.

Speaking to a news channel, cowshed director Nirmala Devi Shandilya claimed that ill cows left by outsiders had died there and locals were blaming her unnecessarily. Claiming that she was being targeted as she was involved in shutting down “illicit activities" in the village and added that she was ready to face any enquiry.

Following directions of the district collector, Berasia police lodged a case against the gaushala director under sections 269 and 270 of the Indian Penal Code on Sunday.

