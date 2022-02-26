Several Evacuated Maharashtra Students to Land in Delhi, Mumbai Today From Ukraine: Ajit Pawar

Several students from Maharashtra will land in Delhi and Mumbai on Saturday after their evacuation from war-ravaged Ukraine, and the state government will help them to reach their respective native places on their arrival, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a programme here, Pawar also said there is no threat to the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as long as the magic figure of 145 in the 288-member House is on its side.

“Many students from Maharashtra have gone to Ukraine for medical studies. Parents of 366 such students have contacted us for their evacuation. Thirty-two students from the state will land in Delhi today. We have opened a counter of Maharashtra at the Delhi airport. The state government will bear the expenses of bringing these students back to Maharashtra," he said. “Apart from them, around 240 students from different states will land in Mumbai this afternoon. We have also opened a counter at the Mumbai airport. The state government will provide help to these students to reach their respective places," Pawar added. Russia launched a military operation against Ukraine on Thursday following weeks of tension between the two neighbouring countries.

When asked about the BJP’s criticism that the MVA government won’t survive long in the wake of Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik’s arrest, he said, “I don’t want to comment on the opponents’ statement about the MVA’s survival. But despite their claims, till the magic figure of 145 is there in the state assembly and till the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena are together, the government will remain strong."

Malik was arrested on Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case. Pawar said, raids are taking place on members of every party except one. Now people will understand why this is happening. On Friday, local leaders in Pune said the workers of the three MVA parties would stage a protest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the city on March 6. The protest will be against the PM’s statement in Parliament blaming the Maharashtra government for the spread of coronavirus, they said. Modi is expected to visit Pune on March 6 for the inauguration of metro rail service, but there has been no official intimation about his programme yet.

Asked about his party NCP’s opposition to the PM’s visit, Pawar said, “PM Modi is coming to Pune. As a deputy CM, I will be welcoming him. We are requesting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to come along if his health allows. Modi has the right to conduct a programme in Pune. The state and the Centre both have given funds for the metro rail, so there will be joint programme."

On the growing demand for the classical language status to Marathi, the senior NCP leader said, “We have been following up with the Union government for the classical language status to Marathi language. There are only five to six languages that have got this status, but Marathi hasn’t got it."

“The number of Marathi-speaking people is huge not only in Maharashtra, Goa and other states, but also in other countries. It is up to the central government to take a decision on it (status). In the last state legislature session, there was some positive discussion about it. Minister Subhash Desai, who holds the portfolio of Marathi language, had recently visited Delhi on this issue and he was positive about it," he said. On Gudhi Padwa (Marathi New Year), foundation stone-laying ceremony of the proposed Marathi Bhasha Bhavan will take place in Mumbai, he added.

