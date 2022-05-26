Home » News » India » Several Feared Dead as Taxi-van Skids off High-altitude Pass in Kashmir

Several Feared Dead as Taxi-van Skids off High-altitude Pass in Kashmir

Kargil-Srinagar Road accident: The vehicle they were tracelling in skid off the road and fell around 400-500 feet down, in the deep gorge in Zojila. (Representational photo; Inset: Twitter video screengrab)
Kargil-Srinagar Road accident: The vehicle they were tracelling in skid off the road and fell around 400-500 feet down, in the deep gorge in Zojila. (Representational photo; Inset: Twitter video screengrab)

The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres.

Advertisement
PTI
Updated: May 26, 2022, 08:36 IST

Srinagar: Several persons are feared dead as a taxi-van rolled down a deep gorge at Zojila Pass in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday. The vehicle skid off the Srinagar-Leh National Highway and rolled down the gorge late on Wednesday night, they said. The Zojila Pass is at an altitude of about 3,400 metres.

The taxi was going to Srinagar from Kargil. Police, Army and locals have reached the spot to look for survivors, officials said.

Further details are awaited.

Advertisement

.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: May 26, 2022, 08:36 IST