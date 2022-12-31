Home » News » India » Several Feared Trapped as Under-construction Building Collapses in Punjab's Mohali; Rescue Op Underway

Several Feared Trapped as Under-construction Building Collapses in Punjab's Mohali; Rescue Op Underway

The police officials are present at the site in Sector 126 of Mohali's Kharar

By: News Desk

Edited By: Saurabh Verma

Last Updated: December 31, 2022, 19:22 IST

Punjab, India

A rescue operation is underway at the incident site. (Photo: ANI)
A rescue operation is underway at the incident site. (Photo: ANI)

Several people are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali on Saturday. A rescue operation is underway at the incident site.

The work of getting the roofing on the building was going on when the incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali’s Kharar, ANI reported.

The police officials are also present there. Further details are awaited.

first published: December 31, 2022, 19:17 IST
last updated: December 31, 2022, 19:22 IST
