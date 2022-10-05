Dussehra in Haryana: Ravan Effigy Falls on Visitors; None Hurt | WATCH

A major accident was averted during the Dussehra carnival in Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Wednesday, where the burning effigy of Ravana fell on the people gathered there. Police said no one was injured in the incident, according to news agency PTI.

In a video of the incident shared by ANI, it can be seen that many people were standing close to the burning effigy of Ravana, when the nearly burnt-out structure starts falling. On seeing the descent of the still burning structure, people start running away from it.

Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa said some people were trying to go near the burning effigy but police personnel present there pushed them back.

Asked whether the effigy fell on any of the spectators, the SP said it did not. It may appear that the burning effigy fell on some people but it was not the case, said the SP while referring to a video clip of the incident doing the rounds on social media.

“We have checked in hospitals and police personnel were also present on the spot. There was no injury to anyone," he said.

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated to commemorate the triumph of good over evil as Lord Rama killed Ravana on this day. Effigies of demon king Ravana, his son Meghnad and brother Kumbhakaran are set on fire on the occasion of Dussehra to celebrate the victory of good over evil.

