Several Sectors Remained Unexplored in the Past Due to Lack of Conducive Policies, Says Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said many sectors remained unexplored in the country in the past due to lack of conducive policies. Shah was speaking at the launch of headquarters of the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe) in Bopal area of Ahmedabad. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“We are celebrating 75 years of our Independence. I want to say that governments before 2014 did not pay much attention to policy making. In the absence of conducive policies, many sectors remained unexplored or remained out of the reach of the people as well as technocrats," said Shah in his address before Modi’s speech. “The biggest change Modiji brought after becoming PM was formulating new policies and launching government programmes around those policies. This change created new opportunities for our sectors, and space is one of those sectors," said Shah.

He said new policies formulated by the government under Modi have also opened the Indian market and created a platform for the youth, adding that IN-SPACe will become a medium to realise numerous possibilities in the space sector. “We have achieved a huge milestone with the launch of IN-SPACe today. This will help us in utilizing all those technologies which were created by ISRO till now. It was Modiji who came up with this idea of creating an ecosystem wherein private players and startups also play an important role," said Shah.

He expressed confidence that IN-SPACe will become a platform to give opportunity as well assistance to the private sector talents.

