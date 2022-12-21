Home » News » India » Several Students Feared Dead in Massive School Bus Accident in Manipur's Noney District

Several Students Feared Dead in Massive School Bus Accident in Manipur's Noney District

The accident took place as two buses carrying students from Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour

Several feared dead in bus accident in Bisnupur-Khoupum Road.
Several students are feared dead following a road accident that occurred on Wednesday morning in Manipur’s Noney District.

The accident took place as two buses carrying students from Thambalnu Higher Secondary School, Yaripok were heading towards Khoupum on a study tour, as per initial reports.

At least 15 students are feared to be dead and several critically injured, as per initial reports. The official death toll is yet to be confirmed.

The accident reportedly took place along the Bishnupur - Khoupum Road near Longsai Tubung village.

Injured students are being brought to Medicity hospital in Imphal. 22 students have been brought so far, as per reports.

This is a developing story. Further details awaited.

