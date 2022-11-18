Home » News » India » Several Students of Hyderabad College Hospitalised After Suspected Toxic Gas Leak

Several Students of Hyderabad College Hospitalised After Suspected Toxic Gas Leak

The incident took place on Friday afternoon after which at least 10-15 students complained of breathlessness

Last Updated: November 18, 2022, 17:29 IST

Hyderabad, India

The disaster management team is investigating whether it was a gas leak or any other issue. (Photo: News18)
Several students of a college in Hyderabad were hospitalised after a suspected toxic gas leaked inside the science lab on Friday. The situation at the Kasturba College is under control.

The disaster management team is investigating whether it was a gas leak or any other issue, India Today. The incident took place on Friday afternoon after which at least 41 students complained of  breathlessness.

