Several Students of Hyderabad College Hospitalised After Suspected Toxic Gas Leak

Several students of a college in Hyderabad were hospitalised after a suspected toxic gas leaked inside the science lab on Friday. The situation at the Kasturba College is under control.
The disaster management team is investigating whether it was a gas leak or any other issue, India Today. The incident took place on Friday afternoon after which at least 41 students complained of breathlessness.
first published: November 18, 2022, 16:50 IST
last updated: November 18, 2022, 17:29 IST