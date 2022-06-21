Several Trains Cancelled Amid Assam Floods, Damage to Rail Property in Bihar

Several trains were cancelled by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on Tuesday due to damage to railway properties in parts of Bihar amid protests over the Agnipath scheme, and the flood in Assam. The Kamakhya-Delhi Brahmaputra Mail, MairabariGuwahati Passenger Special, Silghat TownGuwahati DEMU Special will remain cancelled on June 22, an NFR spokesperson said.

The KamakhyaAnand Vihar Express on June 23 has also been cancelled, he said. Railway tracks have been damaged due to breaches caused by flood water in the ChaparmukhSenchoa section in Lumding division in Assam, he added.

More than 25 trains were cancelled by NFR on Monday.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.