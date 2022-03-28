Several Trains Cancelled, Short-Terminated, Diverted Due to Non-interlocking Work; Check Full List Here

The Indian Railways has cancelled, short-terminated and diverted several trains due to the non-interlocking work at the Phephana-Chitbaragaon-Tajpur Dehma-Karimuddin Railway Stations. Northeast Railway spokesperson Pankaj Kumar reported the development. The work has been undertaken by the Varanasi Mandal of the North Eastern Railway. Here’s a list of trains that have been cancelled, short-terminated or diverted.

Cancelled trains

05445/05446- Chapra- Varanasi City- Chapra unreserved special passenger train- March 26 to April 3, 2022

05170- Varanasi City- Ballia unreserved special passenger train- March 30 to April 3, 2022

05159- Ballia- Varanasi City unreserved special passenger train- March 31 to April 3, 2022

05171- Ballia- Shahganj unreserved special passenger train- April 1 to April 3, 2022

05172- Shahganj- Ballia unreserved special passenger train- April 2 to April 4, 2022

05146- Siwan- Chapra unreserved special passenger train- April 3, 2022

05135- Chapra- Aunrihar unreserved special passenger train- April 3, 2022

Short-terminated trains

13121 Kolkata- Ghazipur City Express- departing from Kolkata on March 27, 2022, and ending on Ballia.

13122 Ghazipur City- Kolkata Express-depart from Ghazipur city on March 28, 2022, and start from Ballia.

04056 Anand Vihar Terminus- Ballia special train departs from Anand Vihar Terminus on March 30, 2022, and ends in Ghazipur city.

04055 Ballia- Anand Vihar Terminus Special passenger train will depart from Ballia and start from Ghazipur city.

Route Diversion

12562 New Delhi-Jaynagar Express- departing from New Delhi on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and April 2.

Diverted route- Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana.

15054 Lucknow- Chapra Express- departing from Lucknow Junction on March 25, 26, 27, 28, 30, 31 and April 1.

Diverted route - Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana.

14016 Anand Vihar terminus- Raxaul Express – departing from Anand Vihar terminus on March 25, 27 and April 1, 2022.

Diverted route -Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana.

05135 Chapra- Aunrihar unreserved special train- departing from Chapra on March 26 till April 2, 2022.

Diverted route- Phephana-Mau-Aunrihar.

15115 Chapra- Delhi Express -departing from Chapra on March 26, 2022.

Diverted route- Phephana-Mau-Aunrihar.

15115 Chapra-Delhi Express – departing from Chapra on April 2, 2022.

Diverted route- Chapra- Bhatni-Mau

15116 Delhi-Chapra Express- departing from Delhi on March 27, 2022

Diverted route- Aunrihar-Mau-Phephana.

14523 Barauni- Ambala Express- departing from March 28 and 31, 2022

Diverted route- Phephana-Mau-Aunrihar

