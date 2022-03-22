Several Trains Diverted, Partially Cancelled Due to Some Work in Sonpur Division. List

The Indian Railways is carrying out non-interlocking work in the Sonpur division of the East Central Railway. Hence, the authorities were forced to divert the routes of several trains. The railways also decided to halt the operations of some trains on the route. The decision will affect the trains operating on the routes of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab, Assam and West Bengal.

According to the spokesperson of the Northern Railway Deepak Kumar, due to the non-interlocking work on the Sonpur Division of East Central Railways, it has been decided to halt the operations of some trains on the route as well as divert the route of some others.

Passengers, who have to travel on these routes, should confirm the running status of their trains from the railway inquiry number to avoid any inconvenience during the journey.

The following trains will remain affected due to the non-interlocking work-:

Train number 20502 Anand Vihar Terminal-Agartala Express and 22450 New Delhi-Guwahati Express, which will commence their journey on March 23, will be diverted to the Danapur-Mokama-New Barauni route.

Train number 12524 New Delhi-Newjalpaiguri, which will commence its journey on March 23 will be diverted to the Gorakhpur-Panewadi-Kaparpura-Muzaffarpur route.

Train number 15077 Kamakhya-Gomti Nagar Terminus Express, which will begin its journey on March 22, will halt for 70 minutes between Katihar and Barauni.

Train number 14673 Jaynagar-Amritsar Express, which will begin its journey on March 24, will be diverted between Samastipur-Sarai and will take a halt for 80 minutes.

Train number 15231 Barauni-Gondia Express, which will commence its journey on March 24, will halt for 60 minutes between Barauni and Sarai.

On Tuesday, the Railways cancelled the services of over 240 trains owing to maintenance and operational work. The railways in a notification have announced that it has cancelled the operations of 211 trains while 29 trains have been partially cancelled.

