Several Trains Running on UP, Delhi and Karnataka Routes Diverted; Check Full List

In the coming days, passengers travelling via train on Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Karnataka routes may have to have to wait a little longer to reach their destination. Due to the traffic block by South Western Railway and Eastern Railway, the routes of the several trains have been diverted by the Indian Railways with effect from February 22.

The passengers have been advised by the railway authorities to check the detailed route of their trains before travelling to avoid any trouble. According to Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railway, the diverted trains include those running on Mysore-Varanasi, Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin and Howrah-New Delhi routes.

The following trains will run on the diverted routes starting from February 22.

16229 Mysore-Varanasi Express will start its journey on 22.02.2022 via Yesvantpur-Dharmavaram-Guntkal-Bellary and will not stop at Tumkur, Ariskar, Kadur and Chitradurga stations.

12629 Yesvantpur-Hazrat Nizamuddin Express, will start its journey on 22.02.2022 and travel via Chikka Banwar, Nelmangal, Shravanvel Gola, Hassan City, Ariskere. It will not stop at Tumkur station.

12381 Howrah-New Delhi Purva Express, which will start its journey on 27.02.2022, will travel via Dhanbad-Katrasgad-Chandrapura-Gomoh.

13152 Jammu-Kolkata Express starting on 25.02.2022 and the 12354 Lalkuwa-Howrah Express starting on 26.02.2022 will travel via Barasat- Gomoh-Chandrapura-Katrasgad-Dhanbad.

High speed trains on Howrah-New Delhi route

The Indian Railways has decided to complete the ambitious project of increasing train speeds to 160 kmph between the major Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata lines by March 2022. Originally, it was intended to be done by September 2023. The decision has been taken due to a lower number of trains in operation.

Trains would run at 160 kmph via Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand on the main Howrah-New Delhi rail route. The infrastructure for increasing the average speed of passenger trains on the Howrah-Delhi line is being improved as part of ‘Mission Raftaar’. It was announced in the Railway Budget 2016-2017.

