Several Vehicles Pile Up on Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Highway Due to Dense Fog, Many Injured

Dense fog engulfed the national capital and nearby areas this morning as the cold wave hit parts of north India.

Last Updated: December 19, 2022, 13:10 IST

Greater Noida, India

Two cars were severely damaged and many people were injured in the early morning accident, police said. (ANI Photo)
Several vehicles reportedly collided in a pile-up due to dense fog on the Greater Noida Eastern Peripheral Highway on Monday in which many injuries were reported.

According to ANI, two cars were severely damaged and many people were injured in the early morning accident, per Sub-Inspector of Dadri Police, Anil Kumar.

Dense fog engulfed the national capital and nearby areas this morning as the cold wave hit parts of north India. Delhi’s minimum temperature settled at 6 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average. The fog brought down the national capital’s air quality to “very poor" category.

Over 15 Delhi bound trains were delayed due to the thick layer of fog that led to poor visibility across many places in and around the city. The weather department has predicted moderate fog for Monday.

In Yamuna Nagar, at least a dozen people were injured when 22 vehicles collided with each on the Ambala-Saharanpur highway on Sunday due to low visibility caused by fog. Due to low visibility, the vehicles plying on the road were crawling.

The accidents were so severe that many vehicles were completely damaged, while about a dozen people were also injured in these accidents, said Lukesh Kumar, SHO Traffic.

(With ANI inputs)

last updated: December 19, 2022, 13:10 IST
