Severe Cold Wave Likely to Grip Delhi, These States till January 17, Warns IMD | Full Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted cold wave to severe cold wave conditions will grip Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till January 17.

“Cold Wave to severe cold wave conditions very likely over many parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi till 17th January," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The weather office has also predicted minimum temperatures to plummet by about 2 degrees celsius over several parts of Northwest and Central India till Tuesday and a gradual rise of temperature by 3-5 degree celsius between January 18-20 under the influence of a western disturbance.

Cold to severe cold wave conditions prevailed in parts of Punjab, Punjab, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi and west Madhya Pradesh on Sunday. Churu, near Thar desert in Rajasthan recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degrees Celsius, IMD said in its website.

Advertisement

Fatehpur in the Sikar district of Rajasthan recorded the lowest minimum temperature at minus 4.7 degrees Celsius over the plains of northwest India. Punjab’s Faridkot shivered at minus one degree Celsius.

Severe cold day conditions were reported in parts of Himachal Pradesh and cold day conditions were observed in parts of Haryana and Rajasthan.

Delhi Weather Updates

In Delhi, the temperature fell to 4.7 degrees Celsius at the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi’s primary weather station. A cold wave saw the minimum temperature drop to 2.6 degrees Celsius at Jafarpur, 3.8 degrees Celsius at Lodhi Road, 3 degrees Celsius at Ayanagar, and 3.2 degrees Celsius at Ridge.

Advertisement

The data available on the IMD’s website showed that the Ujwa automatic weather station (AWS) in southwest Delhi logged a minimum temperature of minus 0.1 degrees Celsius. However, a senior IMD official said the AWS “is not working".

Delhi reported a cold wave from January 5 to January 9, the second longest in the month in a decade, according to the IMD data.

Due to severe cold wave conditions in parts of Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during January 15-18, the IMD has issues warnings suggesting people to wear several layers of loose fitting, light weight; warm woollen clothing. “Cover your head, neck, hands and toes adequately as majority of heat loss occurs through these body parts," it said while urging people to wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm woollen clothing rather than one layer of heavy cloth.

Advertisement

Eat vitamin-C-rich fruits and vegetables and drink sufficient fluids preferably warm fluids

to maintain adequate immunity, the IMD stated that asking people to avoid or limit outdoor activities.

Kashmir

Advertisement

Night temperatures in most places of Kashmir settled below the freezing point even as the weather office has forecast a further dip in the minimum temperature over the next few days in view of dry weather Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday night, half a degree down from the night before, they said.

The minimum in Kupwara, a frontier district, settled at minus 1.3 degrees Celsius, the officials said. Pahalgam in Anantnag district registered a low of minus 10.9 degrees Celsius — down five degrees Celsius from a night earlier.

It was the coldest recorded place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Weather will remain mainly dry across J-K till January 18. Fresh western disturbances are also likely to affect J-K from January 19 to 25. Light to moderate rain or snow is likely between January 23 and 24, it said.

What is a Cold Wave?

In the plains, a cold wave is declared if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius or when it is 10 degrees Celsius and 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from the normal limits is by more than 6.4 notches.

A cold day is when the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature is at least 4.5 notches below normal. A severe cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here