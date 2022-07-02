'Severe Lack of Understanding, Biased': India Slams US' Religious Freedom Report for 'Misrepresenting' Facts

India on Saturday slammed the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) for its “biased" and “inaccurate" remarks on the country. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) reacted a day after the USCIRF alleged “repression" of critical voices, especially religious minorities and those reporting on and advocating for them in India.

“We have seen the biased and inaccurate comments on India by the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF). These comments reflect a severe lack of understanding of India and its constitutional framework, its plurality, and its democratic ethos," said MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

“Regrettably, USCIRF continues to misrepresent facts time and again in its statements and reports in pursuance of its motivated agenda. Such actions only serve to strengthen concerns about the credibility and objectivity of the organisation," Bagchi said while replying to media queries on USCIRF’s comments on India.

